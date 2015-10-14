Playboy Removing Naked Pictures from Their Magazines

*With the Internet providing all the naked-ness and debauchery you could want … and for free, it looks like there’s not much use for Playboy these days.

No, the venerable men’s mag that 89-year-old Hugh Hefner created back in 1953 isn’t shutting down. They’re just toning it down … as in no more full nudity. Yes, you read right, no more full nudity.

The change according to the NY Times – will be part of a print redesign scheduled for March 2016 say company executives.

The Times’ story says Playboy editor Cory Jones approached magazine founder and editor-in-chief Hugh Hefner last month with the idea to drop nude photos from the print edition. Hefner gave the idea a thumbs up.

“You’re now one click away from every sex act imaginable for free,” Playboy CEO Scott Flanders told the paper. “And so it’s just passé at this juncture.”

Playboy’s print circulation, once measured nearly 6 million monthly subscribers, is now about 800,000, according to Alliance for Audited Media.

If you’re still expecting women in provocative poses, you’ll still get that from the print version of Playboy which is catching up with the website version which went nude-free last August.

