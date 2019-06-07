CLOSE
Happy Birthday Prince! Your Guide To Celebrating His Life And Music

Today Prince would have been 61 years old and there is a global celebration of His Royal Badness’ life and music. The Governor of Minnesota, Marc Dayton, has officially declared June 7th “Prince Day” in his state. You can join the celebration on social media and via various Prince Facebook and Instagram pages. Here’s our guide to celebrating the life and work of a musical genius.

PrinceDay

Finding out new things about the artist you thought you knew now that there’s so much video flooding the web? Well, here are the 7 top performances online (at least for the moment).

1. “Super Bowl XLI”

2. “Beyonce and Prince Medley” 

3.NAACP Awards 2005

4. MTV VMA 1991

5. Billboard Music Awards 2013

6. ‘Nothing Compares To You’ with Mary J. Blige Inglewood, CA 2011

7. Prince and The Revolution – Baby I’m a Star 1985 Grammys

7 Prince Online Groups To Celebrate His Life And Music 

On Facebook:

Prince BDay

We Love Prince Tribute Group

NPG Underground

The Prince Museum

Prince Live The Best

The Purple Stream 

R.I.P. Prince Rogers Nelson

More Than 7 Prince Collaborators Online:

Andre Cymone 

Dez Dickerson

Morris Day 

Andy Allo 

Judith Hill

Shelby J. 

Sheila E. 

Official Cat Glover 

Michael Bland

Hannah Welton

Donna Grantis 

7 Overlooked Prince Songs You Should Know:

1.”Way Back Home” – Art Official Age (2014)

2.”Black Muse” – HitNRun Phase 2 (2015)

3. “5 Women”  – The Vault -Old Friends 4 Sale (1999)

4. “Colonized Mind” – LotusFlower (2009)

5. “Family Name” The Rainbow Children (2001)

6. “Savior” – Emancipation (1996)

7. “And God Created Woman” Symbol Album (1992)

7 Prince Albums You Need To Hear

1, Art Official Age (2014)

prince-aoa-cover-600x450

2, The Rainbow Children (2009)

rainbowchildrencover

 3, HitNRun Phase 2 (2015)

HitnRun_Phase_Two

4. The Vault Old Friends 4 Sale (1999)

princethevault

5. LotusFlower (2009)

princelotusflower

6. GoldNigga (1993)

goldnigga

7. The Gold Experience (1995)

TheGoldExperience

