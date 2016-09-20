Jerry Rice & Ray Rice Called Out by DL Hughley [VIDEO]

Magic 95.5 afternoon personality DL Hughley has some words for minority NFL commentators Jerry Rice and Ray Rice and more in regard to the national anthem protest and the latest shooting of another black man,Terrance Crutcher.
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAApic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl
UPDATED: 9:54 a.m. EDT, August 14, 2019 --
Police shooting and killing Black males is all but a centuries-old American tradition among law enforcement in the U.S. But the fact that this apparent rite of police passage was still thriving in 2019 and expected to continue well into 2020 and beyond should give any American citizen pause as more and more names of Black males continue to be added to a growing list of victims with what seems like a new shooting every week.
READ MORE: Police Shootings And The Public Execution Of Black People
Other victims' names include, but certainly, aren't limited to: Tamir Rice; Botham Shem Jean; E.J. Bradford; and Michael Brown.
As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the danger they face upon being born into a world of hate that branded them as suspects since birth.