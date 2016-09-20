CLOSE
Jerry Rice & Ray Rice Called Out by DL Hughley [VIDEO]

Magic 95.5 afternoon personality DL Hughley has some words for minority NFL commentators Jerry Rice and Ray Rice and more in regard to the national anthem protest and the latest shooting of another black man,Terrance Crutcher.

Terrance Cruther was gunned down by police in Tulsa last week after his car stalled on a road.  Cruther had his hands up when he was approached by four police and killed.  Click here for the full story

RELATED STORY:  Terence Crutcher’s Twin Sister Speaks Out About The Man Her Brother Was [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

