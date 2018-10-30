Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

John Witherspoon Talks Being Recognized in the Unemployment Line, The Next Friday Movie and More

 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 52140 to join!

 

John Witherspoon is most commonly known for his funny roles on The Wayans Brothers Show, Boomerang and Friday movies but after 40 years in the game he is still doing comedy and on the road.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

On a recent tour stop in Columbus Witherspoon shared how he once got recognized in the unemployment line while in between jobs.  Witherspoon also talks about how he only got paid five-thousand dollars for his first appearance in the Friday franchise, if the next movie will happen and he plans about cutting back on work to semi-retire from the business.

RELATED STORY: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At 77

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME
1 photos

The Latest:

Boomerang , friday , john witherspoon , movie , the wayans brothers , Unemployment

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close