John Witherspoon Talks Being Recognized in the Unemployment Line, The Next Friday Movie and More

John Witherspoon is most commonly known for his funny roles on The Wayans Brothers Show, Boomerang and Friday movies but after 40 years in the game he is still doing comedy and on the road.
On a recent tour stop in Columbus Witherspoon shared how he once got recognized in the unemployment line while in between jobs. Witherspoon also talks about how he only got paid five-thousand dollars for his first appearance in the Friday franchise, if the next movie will happen and he plans about cutting back on work to semi-retire from the business.
