Marriage Bootcamp Brawl!

The new season of WeTv’s Marriage Bootcamp is gonna be explosive! Rumors are floating around about a big brawl that went down on the set between two couples.

According to thejasminebrand.com, former LHH: Hollywood stars, Hazel E and her new boyfriend, along with Day 26 singer, Willie Taylor and his wife Shanda reportedly put paws on each other.

Shanda supposedly confronted Hazel for a post she made against dark-skinned girls back in 2017. It went down, they ripped drapes off the wall, cracked a marble table and broke several chairs. Production even had to be shut down momentarily. Both couples are still on the show.

 

