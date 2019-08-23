CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Aaliyah’s Wax Figure Unveiled!

Aaliyah Instore at Virgin Megastore in London - May 1, 1995

Source: Fred Duval / Getty

Can you believe that its been 18 years since the passing of our Princess Aaliyah? She is being honored in a big way. Aaliyah’s very impressive wax figure has finally been unveiled at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Las Vegas.

Check out the video below:

 

Do you remember which video this outfit is from? It’s from her and Timbaland’s 2000 hit, ‘Try Again.’ According to HollywoodUnlocked.com, Aaliyah’s family was very involved in creating the look and design of the new figure, including her brother Rashad Haughton.

Urbanworld Film Festival Launch Party

Source: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Getty

Haughton told VIBE, “I was involved in the process from the inception of the project. The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister’s figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.”

She looks amazing. Rest in peace Aaliyah.

12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Is One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture
12 photos

 

 

aaliyah , Magic 955 , Wax figure

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close