Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken has announced the release of a plant-based fried chicken recipe coming to stores! KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available to customers at a store in Smyrna, Georgia, near Atlanta’s SunTrust Park this week.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Beyond Meat has been a big craze spreading the nation so much so even Burger King added their Impossible Burger to their menu countrywide. But KFC is the first fast-food restaurant to offer a Beyond Meat friend chicken to their menu.
KFC will offer it’s Smyrna location customers their Beyond Fried Chicken in nuggets or boneless wings. Prices range from $1.99-$8.49 depending on the quantity ordered. No word on when KFC’s “Beyond Fried Chicken” will be available in additional stores.
The Latest:
- Criminal Charges Filed Against CPD Officer!
- Here’s Why Tamar Braxton’s Wore Spanx To The ‘Wendy Williams Show’
- Walmart Is Getting A Fashion Upgrade And Collaborating With Iconic NYC Brand Scoop
- Women’s March Did Not Cut Ties With Tamika Mallory. Here’s The Real Story
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Singer Tweet Cuts Off Her Long Natural Hair And Opts For A Short Cut For Fall
- FedEx Hiring over 2000 for Holiday Season
- Teen Fatally Stabbed As Peers Watched And Recorded [Video]
- Win Four Tickets to the COSI Family Fun Day!
- Jazzy Report: Robert E. Lee Has To Go
- D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons Couples Argue