Seizure’s Caused Rick Ross To Defecate in Bed!

Rapper Rick Ross has a new memoir coming called Hurricanes and in the book, he gets open and very candid about what was causing his seizures. Ross even admits that one of the seizures were so severe that it made him defecate on himself while in bed with a woman.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Rozay openly admits to abusing drugs and alcohol and these things contributed largely to his poor health and his sporadic seizures. He added that one of the episodes were so bad that it caused him to defecate on himself and foam at the mouth as he was in bed with a woman. He wrote,” I’d caught a cold the day before and had a bad cough. I’d been taking DayQuil and using Vicks VapoRub all day. When I went to bed that night I had a seizure. But I didn’t come out of it the way I usually do. My breathing was all fucked up. At around 3:30 in the morning the girl I was with went downstairs and told Tomcat I had shit myself and was foaming at the mouth.”

He went on to explain that codeine abuse put him in the hospital for what was said to be a heart attack and he would drink tons of codeine to get through stressful moments. He also refused to listen to the doctors. Since then, he doesn’t use codeine anymore and is practicing an overall healthier lifestyle.

Great Job Rozay. Thanks for being transparent and getting your health back on track. For more information, click here.