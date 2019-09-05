CLOSE
Divine
Roc Nation & NFL Donate $400k to Charity!

Jay Z

Source: Frank Micelotta, Getty / Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Looks like Jay-Z’s deal with the NFL is rolling full steam ahead. Reports say Roc Nation and NFL has made its first donation of $400k to two Chicago charities.

Chicago Bears v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Source: Brian Blanco / Getty

According to TMZ, the donations are part of the newly-launched Inspire Change Program, which will benefit two Chicago charities that were handpicked by Roc Nation. They chose t the Better Boys Foundation Family (BBF) Services organization and the Crusher’s Club which gives at-risk youth alternatives to gang violence and criminal activity.

RapUp.com reported that Meek Mill, Rapsody and Meghan Trainor —  were announced as the NFL’s first Inspire Change advocates and will perform a free concert today (September 5th) at Chicago’s Grant Park.

 

