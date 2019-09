We all love our birthday and birthdays are great! But, Damon thinks we’ve got birthdays “twisted.” We’ve been doing it all wrong. He asks, “why don’t you give your mama a present on your birthday?” If you really think about it she did all of the work….all we did was “disconnect and come on out.”

That’s What I Think: We’ve Got Birthdays ‘Twisted’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted September 6, 2019

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: