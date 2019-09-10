CLOSE
Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Facing Robbery & Murder Charges

NBA baller Kawhi Leonard’s sister is facing robbery and murder charges stemming from the death of an 84 yr old woman. According to reports, the woman was found unconscious in a casino restroom.

According to Complex, Kimesha Williams, along with another woman named Candace Townsel, have both been charged for the death and robbery of 84-year-old Afar Anis Assad on August 31st. Authorities found Asaad unconscious in the bathroom at the Pechanga Resort Casino and she was taken to the hospital for a skull fracture. She died later from her injuries.

Williams and Townsel are currently being held without bail.

 

 

