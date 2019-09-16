Nothing and Chill, Yada Yada Yada! ‘Seinfeld’ Moving From Hulu to Netflix in 2021

The ultimate “show about nothing” is changing its domestic streaming destination two years from now.

Netflix, which is losing rights to both ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office,’ has announced it will be come the new U.S. and global home to all 180 episodes of ‘Seinfeld’ starting in 2021.

This move could not have come at a better time for the popular streaming service, and is expected to have a broader reach.

According to WKYC.com:

It’s the first time Seinfeld will be available on Netflix and the first time all 180 episodes will be available on one streaming service globally.

Currently, the Emmy Award-winning ‘Seinfeld’ is seen nationally on Hulu, and in other parts of the world on Amazon.

Its star Jerry Seinfeld is already working with Netflix on other projects including ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’ (once on a streaming service called Crackle) and ‘Jerry Before Seinfeld.’

In addition to Seinfeld the comedian, ‘Seinfeld’ the show also stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander.

‘Seinfeld’ is expected to fill the void on Netflix following potential show departures to new and upcoming streaming services:

“Friends” will leave Netflix in 2020 and eventually stream on HBO Max, and “The Office” will leave Netflix in 2021, and will eventually make its appearance on NBC’s streaming service.

Now, there’s a reason to hold on to your Netflix account…and chill! Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Will you watch ‘Seinfeld’ on Netflix starting in 2021?

