New Jack City Gets a Reboot!!

Reboots are big business these days. Reports say that one of favorite 90’s cult classic films will be getting the Hollywood remake treatment. New Jack City!!!

According to Vulture.com, the original 1991 film was directed by Mario Van Peebles and the remake will be directed by Snowfall’s Malcolm M. Mays. The original featured Nino Brown, played by Wesley Snipes as the main character. He was a Harlem drug kingpin who was killed in the original film. The flick also featured Vanessa Williams and Allen Payne who were a part of Nino’s crew. Chris rock played the infamous crackhead named Pookie. Ice-t and Judd Nelson played the cops that took the whole syndicate down.

Warner Bros will be producing the reboot. Will you watch?