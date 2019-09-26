COLUMBUS: Chris Brown Cancels Show at Nationwide Arena!

Chris Brown managed to get the whole city mad last night (September 25th) when he abruptly canceled his show at Nationwide arena hours before he was scheduled to hit the stage. He was supposed to hit the stage with Yella Beezy, Joyner Lucas, Tory Lanez, and Ty Dolla $ign. Breezy posted an apology and promised a make-up date on social media.

According to HotNewHipHop.com, Breezy said in his post, “My Ohio fam… I deeply apologize for cancelling the show but my doctors have ordered me to rest as I’ve been battling a slight case of the flu for a while now. I promise we are gonna announce the makeup date asap, I’m coming back to give you an even better show.”

The internet was on fire last nite with comments and memes. A make-up show has not been announced yet.

