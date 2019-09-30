Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence!!

It looks like Clueless actress, Stacey Dash, is back in the spotlight. This time it isn’t for her political views but more so her personal business has hit the street.

Dash was arrested over the weekend for allegedly having to put the paws on her new husband, Jeffrey Marty.

According to local news, the incident occurred Sunday night in Pasco County, Florida, following a verbal dispute. The argument quickly escalated to violence, with Dash allegedly pushing and slapping Marty throughout the confrontation.

Stacey’s manager says Dash acted in self-defense. The manager claims Stacey’s husband attacked first, attempting to choke Stacey and she defended herself … which resulted in him getting scratches on his arms. The manager says Stacey is the one who called 911, and she was arrested because she didn’t have any marks on her but her husband did.

Around 7:45 pm, cops were called to the scene in response to the domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officials saw scratches on Marty’s left arm, and the actress was arrested for domestic battery.

As of Monday morning, Dash was being held on a $500 bail. We’re also told in these types of incidents, the local authorities often hold people for a 24-hour cooling-off period.

The couple just got hitched last spring in a secret wedding ceremony down in the Sunshine State. Not much is known about her hubby of 1 year, other than the fact that he’s a lawyer, further details about their relationship are scarce. This is Stacey’s fourth marriage.

Source: Baller Alert, TMZ

