Congratulations!! Love and Hip Hop stars Safaree and Erica Mena has finally announced their pregnancy! The rumors have been circulating for weeks now and the couple has decided to tell the world in a Bonnie and Clyde style photoshoot. Check out the video below:

According to Page Six, the couple will tie the knot next week and VH1 cameras will be present.

