A jury found ex-police officer Amber Guyger guilty of the murder of Botham Jean on Tuesday, sentencing her to only 10 years in jail on Wednesday now on Thursday the public is asking, how in the world can Botham Jeans family be so forgiving from someone that didn’t ask for forgiveness.
Botham Jean’s brother, Brandt Jean, asked the courts permission, after sentencing, if he could approach the defendant/convicted Amber Guyger. Permission was granted and Brandt Jean wanted wish Amber Guyger well, and give her a hug. Amber received the hug with tears in her eyes but no forgive me from her breath.
So today on The Sam Sylk Show the question that’s being asked, “Could that have been you”, “Could you do it?” Could you have hugged Amber Guyger after she just received 10 years for murdering your brother?
Check out The Sam Sylk Show live listener responses in the video below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Would You Have Been Able To Hug Amber Guyger !? [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com