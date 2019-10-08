CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Robbed!

The World Premiere Of Marvel's 'Ant-Man' - Red Carpet

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris was recently robbed! T.I.’s wife got jacked and the crooks made off with more than $750K worth of jewelry.

Tip Harris Birthday Peep Show

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

According to The Blast,  the items were stolen from Tiny’s Lamborghini Sunday night (October 6th) while Tiny and a friend were having dinner in midtown Atlanta. Tiny kept the items in a blue velour bag inside the vehicle. The items included wedding rings, watches, and diamond stud earrings with an estimated value of $750,000.

What makes it even crazier is that it’s being reported that there were no signs of forced entry or damage to her $200,000 vehicle. The investigation is ongoing. For more information, click here.

30 Pictures Of T.I. In His Infamous Sideways Hat (PHOTOS)
30 photos

 

Magic 955 , Robbed , t.i. , tiny

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close