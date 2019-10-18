Frank Ocean Opening Queer NightClub in NYC!

Singer Frank Ocean has a new business venture on the rise. He is about to become a club owner. The openly gay singer is reportedly about to launch an inclusive queer club in NYC called ‘Prep.’ Yes, the club is named after the HIV prevention drug.

According to thejasminebrand.com, the club will pay homage to the 80’s NYC club scene. The press release stated, “PrEP+ is the first in a series of nights; an ongoing safe space made to bring people together and dance. The night is named PrEP+ as an homage to what could have been of the 1980s NYC club scene if the drug PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) — which can be taken daily to prevent HIV/AIDS for those who are not infected but are at high risk — had been invented in that era.”

Prep will also some very strict house rules to abide by. Reportedly, there will be little to no photos or videos taken, mandatory consent, and zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.

Will you check it out on your next trip to NYC?

