Snoop Dogg’s “I Wanna Thank Me” Tour Coming To Ohio!

The D-O double G is coming to CLE!

California rapper, Snoop Dogg is coming to Ohio as part of his new I Wanna Thank Me tour. The tour date has been set for January 24, 2020 at Cleveland’s infamous House Of Blues.

Snoop just celebrated his 48th birthday over the weekend and announced he’d be going on tour.

The I Wanna Thank Me Tour will officially kick off in December in San Francisco, California and will wrap up at the Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan. The tour will also feature support from Warren G, RJ and Trae The Truth!

I Wanna Thank Me is Snoop’s 17th studio album and was released back in August. His first album Doggystyle was released in 1993.

Tickets are already on sale here.

