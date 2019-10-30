D.L. believes that Donald Trump is a liar who has abused his power. He can’t say for sure if Trump deserves to be in prison because of the things he has done, but he is a firm believer that he should have lost his job as president. The Mueller report stated that “the only reason he wasn’t indicted was because he was the president,” and D.L. finds that ridiculous. He believes that “if the only reason you keep your job is because of the job you have, then you should not have it.” Trump has shown us over and over that he doesn’t deserve to be President. What else is it going to take?

GED Section: Why Trump Deserves To Be Impeached was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

