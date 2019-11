Need a ride to the polls on election day? COTA got you! The Central Ohio Transit Authority will be offering free rides for election day, November 5th, regardless if you’re voting or not.

According to ABC6onyourside.com, COTA President/CEO Joanna M. Pinkerton, said, “Mobility should not be a barrier to a better quality of life, and that includes exercising the right to vote. This will be a great benefit to the community.”

For more information click here.

