LeBron James ‘I Promise’ Now Includes Transitional Housing [VIDEO]

Cavs fans might be a little perturbed that LeBron James left Cleveland for Los Angeles but the one thing nobody can be mad at is that he has kept a promise not to leave where he comes from behind.

It is being reported that Just A Kid from Akron, LeBron James, has put an addition to his ‘I Promise’ school as he also is now offering safe housing to students so that they can have a stable place to call home while obtaining an education.

King James Tweeted out the good news today.  Graduate Hotels will renovate historic Westmont apartment building, located roughly five blocks from the school in Akron’s Highland Square neighborhood, and donate it to the ‘I Promise’ school.

