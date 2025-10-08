Listen Live
Columbus Ranks in America’s Top 10 Best Big Cities

Published on October 8, 2025

Columbus Downtown Aerial With Bridge, River, And Parks During Autumn
Source: Dee Liu / Getty

Columbus is a hot commodity this year.

In Condé Nast Traveler’s 38th annual Readers’ Choice Awards, the capital city landed at No. 8 on the list of top large cities in the country. This ranking put the 614 ahead of major destinations like New York City and Seattle.

MORE: Columbus Featured on “The Today Show”, Best Fall Destination

More than 757,000 readers voted in this year’s survey, praising Columbus for its dynamic food scene, global influences, and its burger legacy. The magazine noted that the city’s dining options “draw visitors from far and wide,” spotlighting everything from Himalayan cuisine to the famous sandwiches at The Thurman Café and the beet-and-bean veggie burgers at Northstar Café.

“Columbus has long been lauded for its burgers—it was here, after all, that Wendy’s first got its start,” Condé Nast Traveler wrote.

This marks Columbus’ second consecutive year on the list, moving up from No. 9 in 2023. Chicago claimed the top spot for its “impressive architecture, first-rate museums, brilliant chefs, and massive brewing scene.”

Here’s the full top 10 list from Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards:

  1. Chicago
  2. San Francisco
  3. Milwaukee
  4. Portland, Oregon
  5. New Orleans
  6. Washington, D.C.
  7. San Diego
  8. Columbus
  9. New York City
  10. Seattle

The full rankings are available on Condé Nast Traveler’s website.


