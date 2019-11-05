Looking For Love? Pull Up To Single In The City In The Short North!!!

Dating in our society can prove to be a bit more challenging than ever before! People are a little weird and social awkwardness is at an all time high. It appears that we seem to spend more time connected online than in person. In efforts to keep classic date night vibes alive, you can plan to attend this event in hopes of meeting cool new people.

Second Date Social presents “Single in the City” – an event experience that celebrates the single & successful professionals of Columbus.

This night of mingling will be hosted at the brand-new Moxy Hotel in the Short North on Thursday, November 7th from 6:00 p.m- 8:00 p.m. Come out and enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and music while mingling with the city’s most eligible singles.

You’ll also get to meet local celebs and other successful singles as named by CityPulse Columbus in their “Single in the City” November edition!

It’s cuddle season and you know it gets cold in the winter months. Plan on popping out this Thursday and potentially finding a beau to snuggle up with.

