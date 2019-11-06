Cleveland Browns: Whitehead is Waived!

Cleveland Browns have waived Jermaine Whitehead after his tirade of angry tweets defending himself against critics of his bad plays. He has been officially cut from the franchise because of his online threats after The Browns lost to Denver Sunday 24-19. Whitehead threatened to fight a reporter and called him a racial slur.

Check out the tweets below:

Whitehead also posted his address and invited his haters to pull up so they could fight.

According to TheJasmineBrand.com, Whitehead didn’t make it out of the locker room before Twitter suspended his account and the Browns made the decision the following day to waive Whitehead.

Whitehead issued an apology on his Instagram page.

The caption read, “I would like to take this opportunity to apologize for my actions following our game with Denver. That was totally out of character for me. I do not justify my actions, but was extremely frustrated with the way I had played and our team losing because of it. I was playing with a broken hand, but that is no excuse for my actions, and I am deeply regretful.

I want to personally apologize to anyone who I offended, especially those who I was responsive to on Twitter. My choice of words did not reflect who I am, but only what I was feeling. Also, my sincerest apologies to my teammates, coaches, the Browns organization and most of all, the fans and kids that motivate me to even pursue this dream.

Again I am deeply sorry for my unacceptable behavior, and I wish the Browns the best of luck in the future.

I love you!”