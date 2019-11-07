Top Tips to Winterize Your Car!

Winter is almost here and you don’t want to be stranded during the cold temps. Here are a few tips to help you winterize your car and be proactive about being safe during the frigid season.

Here is a great 11 point winter car protection checklist courtesy of Nationwide.com.

1. Check antifreeze and cooling system

Before temperatures drop significantly, drain your cooling system and add new antifreeze (draining the car radiator and refilling it with new coolant should be done at least once a year)

Check the owner’s manual for the proper coolant level

Make sure the reserve tank or overflow tank fluid levels are sufficient

2. Check tires

Check tires weekly for proper tread and recommended tire pressure (you’ll find the recommended tire pressure inside the driver’s side door, doorframe or in the owner’s manual)

Replace worn tires

All-weather tires are generally adequate for winter, but some states require vehicles to have tire chains or snow tires with studs, so make sure to check local laws

If you live in an area prone to snow and ice, consider winter tires, which are designed to better grip the icy pavement

3. Replace worn windshield wipers

Replace worn windshield wipers since sand and salt will be more prevalent on your windshield in winter weather

Replace wiper fluid with a winter mixture and maintain the proper fluid level

Consider winter wiper blades to help cut through snow and ice

4. Check brake pads and brake fluid

Check brake fluid levels and brake pads for wear and tear

Replace worn pads and rotors

5. Test car battery

Make sure battery cables and terminals are secure and free from corrosion

Test your battery by turning on the headlights before starting the engine – if they get brighter once you start the engine, schedule an appointment with a mechanic for further electrical inspection

If your battery is more than 3 years old, have it inspected by a mechanic

6. Check heater and defroster

Turn your heater and defroster on and off to make sure they are working correctly

7. Clean foggy headlights

Make sure all lights are clean and working properly

Clean lights off prior to driving in any type of precipitation

Replace headlights that are foggy, hazy or damaged to improve visibility

8. Check motor oil

Chang e you oil and filter at recommended intervals

Heavier oils thicken at lower temperatures and may not lubricate as well, so consider switching to “winter weight” or less viscous oil

9. Inspect exhaust system

Replace or repair leaks and crimped pipes to help keep carbon monoxide out of the passenger compartment

10. Keep gas tank at least half full

To keep moisture in the gas line from freezing and for easier cold-weather starts, keep at least a half of tank o f gas

11. Periodically wash your car

Prevent road salt from damaging your paint by washing your car during winter

Apply a fresh coat of to avoid corrosion

Have a happy and safe winter. For more details, click here.

