Substitute Teacher Arrested After Punching and Stomping Student in Brutal Classroom Fight

32-year-old substitute teacher Tiffani Shadell Lankford was arrested on Friday after being caught on cell phone video stomping and punching a 16-year-old student at Lehman High School in Kyle, Texas.

Witnesses say that Lankford became aggravated with the class confronting the victim at some point. In the video, you’ll see the student swing on Lankford where then she retaliates with several punches and eventually pulling the student out of their chair to the ground and following with stomping the student in the head. Several students ran out of the classroom for help while others captured the beating on their cell phones.

Lankford was arrested and charged with a felony charge of aggravated assault. Lankford was also fired from the position she has held with the school since August.

Warning this footage can be disturbing

Lankford has since bonded out of jail. The student was seen at a local hospital and was released after.

