Meek Mill Calls Out LHH:LA’s Apryl & Fizz!

Everybody has their opinion on Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones relationship. I mean, she is now openly dating the bandmate of her ex, who she has two kids with. Some feel they should do what makes them happy and others feel they are taking things way to far. Meek Mill offered his opinion when the couple posted a pic together.

Check out what Meek had to say below:

Apryl posted this pic with the caption that read, “My goal is that someone sees my page and decides to grow strong, live YOUR life, and not give a f*ck.” Meek Mill chimed in with his thoughts and commented, “Y’all outta pocket for this move. No disrespect.” Not to be outdone, Fizz responded to Meek, writing, “Only thing outta pocket is what I pay for the dinner.”

Kevin Hart’s ex-wife, Torrei Hart, seemed to be here for the relationship, she wrote, “Glad you are happy. No one but you two know what truly happened behind closed doors.”

What do you think?

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: