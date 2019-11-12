Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of His New Studios

Tyler Perry recently held a grand opening at his 330-acre studio lot in Georgia to celebrity fanfare! Located on the grounds of the former Fort McPherson Military base that includes 12 sound stages, a historic district, countless sets, and even outdoor greenspace.

Perry has been developing Tyler Perry Studios for years all while shooting some of our favorite shows and movies like Black Panther, The Walking Dead, The Haves and the Have Nots, Acrimony, the Madea franchises and more!

RELATED STORY: Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

But the burning question in everyone’s mind is can you tour Tyler Perry Studios? Sadly not right now, but when I called the studios I was told to check back sometime in February of 2020 and hopefully tours will open up to the public. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see past the gates of the new studios, Perry recently gave Architectural Digest a personal tour of the massive $250 million facilities.

Check out the tour where Perry shows off the various homes on the lot along with a hospital, church, hotel, courtrooms and much more!

The Latest: