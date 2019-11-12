Tyler Perry recently held a grand opening at his 330-acre studio lot in Georgia to celebrity fanfare! Located on the grounds of the former Fort McPherson Military base that includes 12 sound stages, a historic district, countless sets, and even outdoor greenspace.
Perry has been developing Tyler Perry Studios for years all while shooting some of our favorite shows and movies like Black Panther, The Walking Dead, The Haves and the Have Nots, Acrimony, the Madea franchises and more!
RELATED STORY: Black Hollywood Shows Up For Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala
But the burning question in everyone’s mind is can you tour Tyler Perry Studios? Sadly not right now, but when I called the studios I was told to check back sometime in February of 2020 and hopefully tours will open up to the public. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see past the gates of the new studios, Perry recently gave Architectural Digest a personal tour of the massive $250 million facilities.
Check out the tour where Perry shows off the various homes on the lot along with a hospital, church, hotel, courtrooms and much more!
The Latest:
- Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The ‘Satanic Witch’ Who Called Her The N-Word
- Giant Eagle To Hire 130 New Employees At Event Wednesday!
- Dave Thomas Foundation Tops 1,000 Adoptions From Ohio Foster Care!
- Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of His New Studios
- Fashion Fair Lives On As Black Opal Owners Acquire The Iconic Beauty Line
- Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Premiere In This Sheer Black Gown
- Dionne Warwick on Music Today: ‘Nobody is Singing Melodies That I Sang’
- #TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay Body Matters
- #1 Milk Company Declares Bankruptcy!
- RHOAS12: Eva Tried It When She Shaded Porsha’s Baby