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Robyn Simone Talks Hope and New Music with MAJOR. & Nia Allen

Robyn Simone Talks Hope and New Music with MAJOR. & Nia Allen

Published on May 11, 2026
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Magic 95.5’s Robyn Simone recently sat down with MAJOR. a.k.a. “The Hope Dealer” alongside Columbus’ own Nia Allen to talk about their uplifting new collaboration, “Just You Wait.”

The conversation was filled with high energy, laughs, and real moments as the two artists reflected on their longtime connection dating back to their undergraduate days together at Berklee College of Music.

While they’ve known each other for years, they shared why now finally felt like the right time to collaborate musically.

At the center of the record is one message: hope.


The pair explained that the collaboration really came together around the pandemic, during a time when so many people were searching for encouragement and something to hold onto. They say “Just You Wait” became both a testimony and a reminder that brighter days are still ahead.

Check out the full interview above.


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