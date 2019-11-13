Kodak Black Gets 46 Months in Prison!

Things aren’t looking too good for Kodak Black. The rapper’s attorney says he will spend the next 46 months behind bars.

According to TMZ, the 46-month sentence is a break for Kodak because prosecutors wanted him to serve 96 months after he plead guilty in his federal gun case back in August and he was involved in a prison fight that left a security guard injured, requiring surgery. He initially faced a maximum of 10 years after pleading guilty to 2 counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and has been in custody since his arrest back in May.

