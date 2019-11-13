CLOSE
Kodak Black Gets 46 Months in Prison!

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Things aren’t looking too good for Kodak Black. The rapper’s attorney says he will spend the next 46 months behind bars.

According to TMZ, the 46-month sentence is a break for Kodak because prosecutors wanted him to serve 96 months after he plead guilty in his federal gun case back in August and he was involved in a prison fight that left a security guard injured, requiring surgery.  He initially faced a maximum of 10 years after pleading guilty to 2 counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and has been in custody since his arrest back in May.

