Columbus Firefighters Rescue Window worker hanging from building

Tuesday Columbus firefighters rescued a man hanging from a harness.
The incident happened on the 200 block of West Spring Street, around 2:30p.
Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the worker fell in his safety harness and needed to be rescued from the side of the building.
The worker was safely brought back onto the roof of the building shortly before 3 p.m.
No one was hurt during the rescue.
Thank you Columbus Firefighters
Courtesy of 10tv
