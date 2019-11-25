CLOSE
Horrific Multi-Car and Semi Accident Closes Hwy 70 at US 33

 

According to WBNS Highway 70 east is closed near US 33 due to a massive multi-car accident including a semi.

Columbus police say seven to eight cars were involved in a crash along with a semi but thankfully no injuries have been reported.  The aftermath of the accident was captured by a Facebook user that goes by the name of King Olando where passengers and drivers can be seen surveying the damage.

The Columbus Police Department hasn’t shared a date or time when the highway will open back up for normal operation.  Below are pictures from the scene of the accent scene before the clean up started.

