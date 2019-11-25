According to WBNS Highway 70 east is closed near US 33 due to a massive multi-car accident including a semi.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Columbus police say seven to eight cars were involved in a crash along with a semi but thankfully no injuries have been reported. The aftermath of the accident was captured by a Facebook user that goes by the name of King Olando where passengers and drivers can be seen surveying the damage.
The Columbus Police Department hasn’t shared a date or time when the highway will open back up for normal operation. Below are pictures from the scene of the accent scene before the clean up started.
The Latest:
- Horrific Multi-Car and Semi Accident Closes Hwy 70 at US 33
- Breaking News: Building Partially Collapses in Downtown Cincinnati
- The Recipe Lab: Crown Royal Peach Cobbler
- Ohhhhh! Was Justin Timberlake Cheating??
- Porsha Williams Calls Out Loni Love Over The Comments She Made About Dennis McKinley
- A 17-Year-Old Stabbed By Ex-Boyfriend’s 14-Year-Old New Girlfriend Over Pregnancy Scare
- Recipe Lab: Homestyle Baked Macaroni N Cheese by Chef Mieka
- TSA: Fully Cooked Turkey’s are Allowed on Flights!
- ‘College Behind Bars’ Is An Inspirational Film
- How Starbuck’s, Budweiser, & Krispy Kreme Are Getting Ready for the Holiday’s!