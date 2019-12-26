Several of the ‘Cats’ Movie Cast Members Are Now Staying Away From the The End Result

What works on the Broadway stage, may not always work on the big screen. The latest example: ‘Cats.”

Remember the big musical that was all the rage going back to its England debut in 1981, and later in New York in 1982, before recently becoming a full-length feature just now?

The Tom Hopper-directed film was supposed to be a success with both audiences and critics alike. Now, not only it is appearing to be a flop with both groups, but those involved are becoming less and less proud of the work.

Even the cast, including [James] Corden and Taylor Swift, is subtly distancing themselves from the film, which was supposed to be an Oscars contender; now it’ll be lucky to make $30 million.

Swift said in an interview with Variety that she said “yes right away,” and “You have to dislocate the end result with your experience.”

As for CBS’ ‘Late Late Show’ host Corden? Here is his response:

Corden hasn’t seen Cats yet, but he’s heard that “it’s terrible,” the late-night host joked (?) on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

He did add he plans to see the movie “one day.”

So while some of the cast is trying to stay away from ‘Cats,’ Hopper has said that he was proud to finish up the movie.

If only a lot more people showed up to actually see it.

