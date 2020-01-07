Tyler Perry Writes All of His Shows Himself!

Tyler Perry is the G.O.A.T. Many of us have wondered, with all of the tv shows he has, does he really write the scripts for all of those shows himself? Does he have a team of writers? Can he possibly be this creative? Well, he answered that question in a recent video posted to his Instagram.

Check it out below:

He captioned the video, “WORK ETHIC!! Come on. Let’s go get 2020!!!” In the clip, he shows the piles of scripts from all of his shows like, The Oval, The Have & Have Nots, If Loving You is Wrong, House of Payne, Assisted Living, Sista’s, Young Dylan, Bruh, and Ruthless. He shared that he wrote all of these scripts in 2019 and gives all the credit to a good work ethic! Amazing!

We salute you Tyler Perry!

