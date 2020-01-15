RUMOR: Cam Newton & Girlfriend Split!

Rumors are saying that Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend have broken up and you won’t believe why. Allegedly, it’s because Cam knocked up an IG model right before Kia gave birth to their fourth child back in October.

According to TheYBF.com, Kia didn’t post any of her usual holiday pics with Cam and she deleted all of his photos on her IG page. They supposedly aren’t following each other on IG as well. She also changed her IG name as her former one had his number – 1 – attached to it.

The woman that Cam had this alleged child with is named La Reina Shaw — and the two met at his Fellaship restaurant in Atlanta. Shaw even posted a picture from New Year’s at the restaurant. The site added that Cam moved her to in an apartment over his Atlanta restaurant to be closer to him so he can see his alleged baby she supposedly gave birth to in Summer ’19.

Cam and Kia share 4 children together, one of them are from her previous relationship. For more info, click here.

Do you believe it?

