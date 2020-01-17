EXPLOSIVE: The Mid Season Trailer for ‘RHOA’ Dropped!!

Chillleeeeee, we are only halfway through Season 12 of ‘RHOA” and there’s a lot more action to come our way. Bravo just released the new mid-season trailer and we will witness more girls trips, rekindling of relationships, demise of marriages and more fights!

Check out the Trailer Below:

It recent reports, Kenya has accused NeNe Leakes of spitting on her during an altercation. NeNe denied it but it in the trailer it appears that NeNe did attempt to spit on Kenya.

After the trailer dropped, NeNe tweeted, “She need 2 be spit on wit all the horrible things she has said & done! From constantly startin sh*t wit me all season, lying on me, sayin I’m on drugs & bipolar.” She added,”Plus that recent tweet she posted so enjoy the moment! I DID the act but DIDNT SPIT! I Wish i had tho! No regrets.”

The trailer also showed NeNe making up with Porsha Williams, with Porsha crying, and saying, “It’s been really hard without you.”

Have you been watching?