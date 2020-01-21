A Lot of Celebs Had Babies Over the Weekend!

The 2020 MLK Weekend welcomed in a lot of new souls into the world. Several celebrities managed to birth some beautiful babies and we are here for it all. Check out a few of the celebs that welcomed new bundles of joy into their families.

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck on baby #2. It’s another boy!

Congratulations to full figure model and tv personality Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, welcomed the baby boy Saturday (Jan. 18).

Congratulations to Christina Milian and her man Matt Pakora. The couple also welcomed a baby boy on MLK Day!

Lastly, Being Mary Jane star, Raven Goodwin, announced her pregnancy over the weekend and she is glowing.

Congratulations to all of the couples and the birth of their healthy babies!

