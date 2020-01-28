CLOSE
Justin Bieber is Coming to Columbus!

Be-liebers!! Get ready because you’re Justin Bieber is finally coming to central Ohio. You can catch Beiber live in concert along with special guest, in August 2020.

Bieber just dropped his new single ‘Yummy’ on January 3rd. He also has announced that he is dropping a new album and a tour to go along with it. According to Dispatch.com, the tour will stop in at least 45 cities, including Columbus for an Aug. 8 concert at Ohio Stadium.

Reports say that Jayden Smith and r&b songtress Kehlani will be joining him on the tour.

 

 

