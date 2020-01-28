Nicki Minaj’s Brother Sentenced to Life!

Nicki Minaj’s brother, Jelani Maraj, has been sentenced by a federal judge for sexually assaulting his former 12-year-old stepdaughter between April and November 2015.

According to TMZ, Maraj has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Back in 2017, he was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. He was accused of raping his then-11-year-old stepdaughter while he was married to her mother.

During the trial, Maraj’s defense claimed the allegations were fabricated to extort $25 million from Nicki.