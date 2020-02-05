CLOSE
President Trump Acquitted of Impeachment By GOP-Controlled Senate on Both Articles

President Trump Gives State Of The Union Address

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

The GOP-led United State Senate has voted to acquit President Donald Trump on the both of impeachment, as the votes for those to impeach the President stayed within party lines, with 48-52 for the first article and 47-53 for the second article.

Two-thirds of Congress needed to successfully remove Trump from office.

Only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), voted away from his political party to have the President convicted on the first article.

Here is more details on the articles, according to WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The first article was for abuse of power, and accused Trump of, “Using the powers of his high office, President Trump solicited the interference of a foreign government, Ukraine, in the 2020 United States Presidential election.”

The second article is for obstruction of Congress, as House Democrats accused Trump of blocking witnesses and evidence from the White House as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry.

Trump is now the third U.S. President to have been impeached alongside Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.

Click here to read more.

 

