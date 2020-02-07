Oprah Says Gayle is Receiving Death Threats; Not Doing Well!

Oprah Winfrey appeared on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna and tearfully gave an update on the status of her bff Gayle. When asked how Gayle was Oprah got very emotional and said she’s not doing well and receiving death threats.

In the video, Oprah teared up when asked about Gayle’s well being and said, “She is not doing well. She is not doing well because she now has death threats and has to now travel with security. She is feeling very much attacked.” King has received very heavy criticism for her recent interview with WNBA star Lisa Leslie where she question her about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 rape allegations.

Celebs like Snoop Dog, LeBron James, Vivica A. Fox, Ari Lennox, and even Bill Cosby and more have lashed out at King for the content of her questions during the interview. Winfrey said she understands why people are upset based on the clip, but added that King “hasn’t slept in two days.”

According to CNN.com, King did express anger with her bosses at CBS for just airing that part of the interview. CBS has released a statement regarding the controversial interview. According to TMZ, a rep for CBS News said, “Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made.”

Watch the full interview here:

