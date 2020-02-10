OHIO: Man Drinks Beer & Watches Porn in Public Library!

Only in Ohio! A Sandusky, Ohio man was caught watching porn while having himself a cold refreshing beer, in a public library. A library patron reported the man to police after witnessing the man watching the adult films on the library computer.

According to TiffinOhio.Net, the officer found 40-year-old, Clarence Stoll, still watching the flick while drinking a Budweiser beer, and there were several empty cans of beer as well as some that were unopened in a bag under the computer.

Stoll thought that giving the cops his brothers name would get him off the charge but police quickly figured out his scheme and threatened a falsification charge and he fessed up his real identity. Stoll said he initially lied because he didn’t want it to be in the newspaper that he was drinking and watching porn at the library.

Stoll was cited with having an open container in a public place, a minor misdemeanor, adding that he would be charged with trespassing if he returns to the library within the next 60 days. Check out his mugshot and more info here.

