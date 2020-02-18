Rick James Accused of Rape?

The Late Great Rick James B%tch has been accused of rape. The anonymous accuser claims that she was raped back in 1979 at the age of 15 yrs old.

According to TheSun.com, the accuser claims she was 15, when James allegedly threatened to cut her and raped her in an upstairs bedroom of a group home. She gave a graphic detail of what allegedly happened to her. She said that when she went upstairs to her room, he came into the room and laid on top of her. She explained, “He grabbed my hair and pushed my head into the pillow. I tried to fight him off, but he told me to ‘shut up and quit moving or I’ll cut you.’ He violently ripped off my underwear and proceeded to violent rape me and ejaculate inside of me. He then threatened me that if I told anyone, he would know where to find me.”

She is suing Rick James’ estate, the James Ambrose Johnson Jr. 1999 Trust, for $50 million, saying that she has suffered from physical, psychological and emotional pain. James died in 2004, from heart failure at age 56. Some celebs have James’ back, like 50 Cent.

According to TheSun.com, this isn’t James’ first time being accused of such acts. James was convicted in 1993 of assaulting two women in 1991 and 1992. Prosecutors said during the first assault, James tied a woman to a chair, burned her with a hot crack pipe and forced her to perform sex acts during a cocaine binge at his home in California. The second assault happened in James’ hotel room, when he was free on bail. James served more than two years in prison.

