Following a big win over No. 7 Maryland Sunday, the Buckeyes have moved up two spots in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Buckeyes beat Maryland 79-72 despite starting the week over with a tough road loss to Iowa.

Ohio State is the only team in the Coaches Poll this season to have been ranked in the top two and also have been unranked.

Kansas is back on top of the college basketball world after knocking off Baylor in a matchup of Big 12 heavyweights, while the Bears dropped to No. 2.

The Buckeyes will take on Wisconsin Thursday on the road as they look to kee trending in the right direction as the regular season beings to wrap up.

Buckeyes Move Up To No. 23 In Latest Top 25 Poll was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 33 mins ago

