Chuck D Fires Flavor Flav from Public Enemy!

Oh, it looks like Flavor Flav has officially been kicked out the group Public Enemy after 37 years hyping us up! Reports say that it’s all because of a Bernie Sanders rally.

According to RollingStone, the firing came just 2 days after Flav (William Jonathon Drayton Jr.) sent a cease and desist letter to presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders camp accusing them of deceptive marketing by promoting that Public Enemy would be performing at their Sunday rally in L.A. The letter reads: “Sanders has promised to ‘Fight the Power’ with hip hop icons Public Enemy — but this Rap Icon will not be performing at the Sanders Rally.”

On the promo poster in small font it said that Public Enemy Radio, not Public Enemy, would be performing. In a statement, the group announced,”Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav. We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Chuck D denied that this is the reason Flav was fired in several post:

He added, “So I don’t attack FLAV on what he don’t know. I gotta leave him at the crib so y’all trying to fill his persona with some political aplomb is absolutely‘stupid’ Obviously I understand his craziness after all this damn time. Duh you don’t know him from a box of cigars or me either.”

Another tweet stated, “Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB.”

Wow! So much for fighting the power! For more info, click here.

