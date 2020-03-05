Jazzy Report: Trump Wants The Black Vote

CLOSE
Trump campaign is opening filed offices in swing states and actively targeting Black voters. The campaign now has offices in Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee, Miami, Tallahassee and Tampa. They hope to use the offices for campaign business and events as well as meet and greets with voters. D.L. finds it interesting especially because Trump has not made a move to earn Black support, besides paying Black people to stand next to him at his rallies.

