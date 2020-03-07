CLOSE
LeBron James Says He Won’t Play If NBA Goes Fanless Due To Coronavirus

The Laker said he plays for his “team and for the fans.”

California announced this week a state of emergency after the state saw a rise in coronavirus cases. Los Angeles Times reports a Grand Princess cruise ship not being allowed to dock due to 12 travelers being affected with the virus. As of Saturday, the state has 69 cases and 1 death, according to KCRA 3.

With states up and down the west coast and New York seeing numbers rise, the NBA is considering having games where no fans are in attendance. Los Angeles Lakers are battling the CDC warning about community spread of the COVID-19. However, team captain LeBron James ain’t trying to hear none of the health scares and says if there are no fans he won’t play.

 

The NBA hasn’t made a decision but to see the face of the league say he won’t play unless fans show up probably is making this decision even harder to make. Other countries like Italy that are being affected worst by the coronavirus taking the approach of non-spectator events. Right here in Columbus, we are having the Arnold Sports Festival with no spectators. There are going to be cons to this approach but people’s health and safety are more important than a 2-hour game.

Do you agree with LeBron James’ stance on the NBA possibly having games with no fans? Let us know below!

[caption id="attachment_3067307" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Joe Robbins / Getty[/caption] When it comes to Black love, LeBron and Savannah James come to mind. The super couple created super children, who are all talented in their own right, but it’s this picture of King James and Savannah cheering for Bronny that has gone viral. Even as a freshman, Bronny is a stellar athlete on his way to the NBA. And the youngster showed out this weekend against his dad’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. LeBron and Savannah watched on court side like proud parents as their son led his school Sierra Canyon to a win with his winning lay up. If they weren’t your #relationshipgoals before they’re that and more as we add #parentgoals to their moniker as well. See how social media is reacting to a photo of them at his game.

Source: LA Times, KCRA 3, The ShadeRoom

LeBron James Says He Won’t Play If NBA Goes Fanless Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

