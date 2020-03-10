Columbus police are investigating a crash on the east side that left one man dead Monday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Brice Road when a 2013 Kia Sorento was headed south on Brice Road collided with a man on a motorcycle headed north on Brice Road.

Police say the car was turning left to get on the ramp to I-70 east will motorcyclist was headed north on Brice Road from Scarborough Boulevard and Tussing Road

According to reports, the man was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of the Kia and a child who was also in the vehicle were not hurt.

Source: Columbus Police, 10TV.com

Motorcyclist Killed In East Columbus Crash was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 1 hour ago

